Los Banos wins defensive bout with Liberty Ranch

LOS BANOS - One of the biggest distinctions between good teams and great ones is the ability to close out a game.

The Los Banos offense struggled for most of Friday evening and was down right bad in the second half against Liberty Ranch, but quarterback Christian Corral and company rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

The Tigers had failed to record a single first down in the second half and had barely possessed the ball for just over six minutes when it took over after a missed field goal try with 4:55 to play. LB coach Dustin Caropreso turned to his big, mean offensive line and the Tiger ground game to run out the clock. His team responded with four big first downs to seal Los Banos’ 12-9 victory over the Hawks at Loftin Stadium.

“I think everyone just wanted to win the badly,” said Corral, who picked up a first down with a pass interference call and two more with his feet on the final drive. “We’d really struggled offensively all night. Props to the defense for keeping us ahead. We knew we needed to put something together for them.

“The pass interference gave us a big confidence boost, and then all of a sudden we were in a rhythm.”

It didn’t appear it was going to be a defensive struggle as Liberty Ranch (1-1) scored on a Devin Hardaway 40-yard field goal on its opening possession of the game.

Los Banos (2-0) answered right back with its most impressive drive of the night. Starting at their own 20, the Tigers marched 80 yards in 15 plays to take the lead. Antonio Lopez (12 carries, 53 yards) punched it in from 1 yard out to give LB a 6-3 lead.

The Tigers struck again two series later, when Corral (7 of 13 passing for 94 yards) hit a wide open Anthony Caballero for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make it 12-3 Los Banos with 5:08 left in the half.

The offense dried up after that. The Hawks trimmed the lead to 12-9 at the break thanks to field goals of 50 and 32 yards by Hardaway and Los Banos went three-and-out on its first three possessions of the second half.

The Tiger defense picked them up. Chris Silva (nine tackles), Mason Leao (nine), Vincent Alvarez (eight) and Juan Bravo (eight) all had big nights, while Tristan Soares produced a big sack and forced fumble.

“We faced a little adversity tonight and the kids responded,” Caropreso said. “The defense played great all game, but the offense was pretty stagnant throughout. We have to execute better. We had a handful of blown plays. We dropped some balls and we just missed some big plays.

“I think the offense got a little fire lit under it on that last drive and they came through. That’s how you want to be able to close a ball game and this is the kind of game that’s only going to make us better.”

Read more Los Banos sports at www.losbanosenterprise.com