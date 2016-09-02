Burning smell closes LB bank for part of day

By Thaddeus Miller

The smell of something burning closed a Los Banos bank for a portion of the day on Thursday, according to fire officials.

Los Banos firefighters responded about 9:50 a.m. to Bank of America in the 500 block of I Street after reports of a foul smell inside the building, according to assistant Chief Mason Hurley.

Firefighters inspected the building and found no signs of a fire or any other hazard, Hurley said.

The branch was closed for a portion of the day on Thursday while firefighters dealt with the odor, according to an employee who answered the phone in Los Banos.

The branch has resumed its regular operating hours, she said.

