Los Banos school board terminates contract at the center of criminal probe

The Los Banos Unified School Board voted 5-0 Wednesday to terminate a hotly disputed construction contract that was revealed this week to be at the center of a criminal probe into alleged payoffs by the contractor and a school board trustee.

The vote followed the arrest Wednesday morning of Trustee Tommy Jones, who is alleged to have bribed a public official on at least two occasions earlier this year. Jones surrendered at the Merced County Jail and was later freed on bond.

Jones and construction manager Greg Opinski have been accused of paying off at least one board member to vote in favor of awarding Opinski’s company, OP Development Inc., the contract to add 15 classrooms to Mercey Springs Elementary School.

Opinski was arrested Monday.

The board called Wednesday’s meeting in the wake of Monday’s announcement by the Merced County District Attorney's Office of its investigation into alleged bribery and corruption.

Prior to the board’s vote to terminate the deal, three residents spoke out, urging them to do so.

Jason Walsh, a history teacher at Los Banos Junior High, angrily described the contract as a “blatant attack” on and an “absolute betrayal” of the city’s schoolchildren.

Trustees John Mueller and Dennis Areias, both among the most outspoken critics of the deal prior to its approval, said Wednesday they were pleased the district was able to cut the contract before any money actually changed hands. Both previously had questioned whether something underhanded was involved in awarding the contract to Opinski, choosing him over a firm that had been recommended by a board committee.

“I think the kids of Los Banos finally got some justice,” Mueller said after the meeting.

Areias said the contract formally ends 14 days from Wednesday and said the board would then restart the process of finding a contractor to complete the expansion, which district officials say is needed to accommodate rapid growth in enrollment.

Areias reasserted his belief that Opinski won the contract unfairly. He also noted that Opinski presented the school district with a bill for about 345 hours worth of work said to have accrued before the contract was awarded. He said his in 18 years of involvement in public schools, he’d never seen a bill presented for work done before a contract was in place.

Areias said the bill amounted to about $84,000.

The contract had been approved on July 26 on a vote of 4-3, with Jones aligning with fellow trustees Carole Duffy, Marlene Smith and Dominic Falasco. The three opposed were Mueller, Areias and Anthony Parreira.

Prosecutors say Falasco was the one who brought the allegations of bribery to their attention in October, leading to an investigation that had the trustee secretly record conversations with Opinski and Jones. Prosecutors and Falasco say the vote he cast in favor of the contract was part of his cooperation with the district attorney’s office.

Jones and Duffy recused themselves from the board’s decision Wednesday. Jones told the Sun-Star he abstained because he believed it was the right thing to do in light of the criminal allegations he faces. Jones’ attorney, Kevin Little, has said his client maintains his innocence and plans to fight the criminal charges vigorously.

Duffy said she recused herself because Little has been her attorney for several years, representing her in various legal matters, and she believed the fact she and Jones have the same attorney could present a conflict of interest.

She told the Sun-Star she also would have voted to terminate the contract with Opinski after receiving several telephone calls from constituents.

Duffy also said that, acting on Little’s legal advice, she chose not to speak with an investigator from the Merced County District Attorney’s Office who came to her home Tuesday to interview her regarding the controversial Opinski contract.

Little could not immediately be reached for comment after business hours Wednesday night.

