Upcoming events in Los Banos

Color run

A color run is planned 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 at Pacheco High School in front of Brett Lee gym, 200 Ward Road. It’s a 5K run or walk with dye stations and water stations. Sign up early for $25 (includes T-shirt and a dye pack); late registration is $30 with no shirt or pack. Additional packs are $5. For more, call 209-827-4506.

LB Arts meet

The annual membership appreciation meeting of the Los Banos Arts Council is 7 p.m. Sept. 13 the Ted Falasco Arts Center, 1105 Fifth St. Live entertainment and complimentary food and drink are planned. For more, call 209-827-4126 or go to www.losbanosarts.org.

Free venue

The Pacheco Village and Pacheco Court Apartments are offering free venue rentals. There is meeting space for up to 60 people and community rooms with kitchens available for local organizations, churches and nonprofits to use for meetings and activities. For more, call 209-826-8300 or visit the leasing office at 2241 Gilbert Gonzalez Jr. Drive in Los Banos.