Central California Blood Center in Fresno was at Black Bear Diner in Los Banos on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, collecting blood from local donors. Each donor received numerous gift certificates as well as a free pint of Baskin-Robbins ice cream and a pie from Black Bear Diner.
Giving the gift of life
glieb@losbanosenterprise.comAugust 31, 2016
