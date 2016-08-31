Mike Boggs, right, with the Habitat For Humanity Re-Store in Los Banos, spent Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, serving hot dogs to customers like David Dieckmann as part of customer appreciation day at the business.
Appreciating his customers
glieb@losbanosenterprise.comAugust 31, 2016
