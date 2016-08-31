Ex-Los Banos Mayor Tommy Jones booked into Merced jail

Tommy Jones, a former Los Banos mayor charged with bribing public officials in his capacity as a member of the Los Banos school board has been arrested, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Records show Jones, 68, was booked at 10:35 a.m. into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of bribery. Bail has been set at $30,000.

The arrest comes after a 10-month investigation that ended this week with his arrest and the arrest of construction manager Greg Opinski on charges they bribed at least one trustee of the Los Banos Unified School District to award a contract to Opinski’s company.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Opinski and Jones paid trustee Dominic Falasco to vote on July 26 in favor of awarding the $541,000 construction contract to Opinski’s company. Falasco, however, was cooperating with investigators and recorded “more than 10” conversations over about 10 months among himself, Jones and Opinski.

Prosecutors have said Falasco came forward with information about the alleged corruption in October, prompting the District Attorney’s Office to open an investigation.

“Mr. Falasco brought this matter to my attention during a private meeting in October 2015,” Morse told the Sun-Star. “He cooperated with our investigators completely. It’s fair to say that without Mr. Falasco, none of this would have come to light.”

Prosecutors on Monday said Opinski has been charged with four counts of bribery of a public official and one count of aiding and abetting a conflict of interest with a public official. If convicted, Opinski faces a maximum of seven years in state prison. Jones was charged with two counts of bribery and faces up to five years in prison, if convicted.

The Los Banos Unified School District board of trustees on May 12 appointed Opinski to manage the expansion project, overruling a recommendation from the board facilities committee to hire Hanford-based Bush Construction.

During a special meeting called on July 26, the board voted 4-3 to award Opinski a contract worth up to $541,208. Trustees Carole Duffy and Marlene Smith voted with Jones and Falasco in favor of Opinski, while Trustees Dennis Areias, John Mueller and Anthony Parreira opposed it.

The project calls for the addition of 15 classrooms at the elementary school to meet “rapid student growth” within the school district, according to Dean Bubar, acting superintendent of schools and assistant superintendent of administrative services.

Bubar on Monday said he is working with attorneys to determine how the criminal probe may impact the project.

This story will be updated.