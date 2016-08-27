Los Banos runs over Madera behind maximum effort

— Dustin Caropreso called it the best chewing out of his coaching career.

After an underwhelming showing by his Los Banos football team in a scrimmage with Hilmar last week, Caropreso and his staff had laid into the Tigers pretty thoroughly about the group’s lack of effort. Caropreso was encouraged after a lively practice on Monday, but the LB energy and effort dipped again on Tuesday, prompting a Mozart-esque lambasting.

The message seemed to hit home as a different Los Banos squad turned out for Friday night’s season-opening 35-20 victory over Madera at Loftin Stadium.

The Tigers (1-0) dominated the line of scrimmage, producing 293 rushing yards behind the three-pronged ground attack of Quarterback Christopher Corral (six carries, 68 yards), Antonio Lopes (16-119, two touchdowns) and Kris Kyle (18-109, two TDs).

“Our kids came out and played like we’ve been wanting them to play,” Caropreso said. “We were good on both sides of the ball. If we made a mistake, we at least did it at 100 percent. It’s what I’ve been waiting to see from this team.

“It was important for them to see they could win without all the talent that we lost.”

Los Banos took a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter before Madera tried to make things interesting with a pair of Eric Escobar touchdowns. LB had an immediate response, with Kyles punching in a two-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ ensuing possession to all but put the game away.

Isaiah Jimenez and Mason Leao led the way defensively, each recording a team-high 10 tackles and recovering a fumble. Corral had over 200 yards of total offense, going 11 for 16 passing for 148 yards to back his 68 rushing yards.

Madera South 42, Pacheco 29 in Madera – David Snapp said he got too cute with three minutes to go and his Pacheco squad poised to go ahead of Madera South. Instead of sticking with the Panthers’ vaunted power run game, Snapp opted to try and catch the Stallions with some play-action. It led to an interception and set up Madera South for its game-winning drive.

Pacheco (0-1) led at the break thanks to a 33-yard Aric Barton touchdown pass and a seven-yard TD toss to Jacob Levario. Madera South (1-0) took the lead twice after the break, but the Panthers answered back each time with touchdown runs by Gerardo Hipolito and Tk Teneng. A Maurice McClain rushing score with 35 seconds to go put the Stallions up for good and Jacob Kirkpatrick put an exclamation point on the victory with a 59-yard pick six to end it.

“I’m beating myself up over this one,” Snapp said. “I just tried to be too cute. With the ball at their 9-yard line and three minutes to go, I should have listened to my offensive coaches and just pounded the ball at them on the next two plays before seeing where we were on fourth down.

“They’re a good team. We knew that coming in. We gave ourselves a chance to win, we just shot ourselves in the foot a couple times in crucial moments.”