Site plan for Los Banos Walmart ‘Academy’ approved

— The Los Banos Planning Commission has approved a site plan for a 3,000-square-foot training building for a Walmart training center.

The modular Walmart “Academy” building will be used to train Walmart management employees in the region, Los Banos Senior Planner Stacy Souza Elms said.

It will be located west of the current Walmart Supercenter at 1575 W. Pacheco Blvd., in place of the west parking lot.

The Planning Commission on Wednesday also took steps in favor of a 71-unit single-family subdivision planned for the Villages at Stonecreek IX lot, approving the vesting tentative tract map and recommending approval of a final development plan.

The subdivision, planned on 18.64 acres, will include residential lots ranging from 7,143 square feet to 14,394 square feet. The site is located at the northwest corner of Ortigalita and Pioneer roads.

The development agreement was recommended with Anderson Homes Inc.

Commissioners also reviewed design plans for an expansion of Carniceria La Michoacana at 820 W. Pacheco Blvd.

The designs include a 1,680-square-foot expansion, enhancement of the existing facade, a new modern facade and parking enhancements.

Souza Elms said the Planning Commission asked for modifications to the designs. The project will come back to the commission at a future date.

