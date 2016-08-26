Pacheco tennis looking to build a foundation

Jaclyn Ritchie is used to struggling with numbers.

The Pacheco girls tennis coach has had plenty of seasons where whether the Panthers would have enough bodies for a full team came down to the wire.

For the first time in her coaching tenure, Ritchie is dealing with the opposite end of the spectrum. With a record 29 players out, Ritchie has had to get creative with how she conducts practice to accommodate everyone. It’s a problem she’s happy to have.

“I have eight courts. I think that’s probably the most of anyone in the conference, and I’ve still got too many kids for them,” Ritchie said. “Usually we’re scrambling to make sure we have enough to field a full team. I think the most I’ve ever had has been 20, so this is exciting.

“It’s a large group of girls that have never played before, but with a lot of them freshmen and sophomores, there’s a real opportunity to develop over the next couple years.”

Ritchie is enlisting her two most experienced returners, seniors Aimee Wheeler and Mariah Moreno to help teach and lay that foundation. The pair made history a season ago, winning the Western Athletic Conference doubles title, giving Pacheco its first ever girls tennis success. Ritchie is hoping the duo yields that momentum and builds upon it in 2016.

“It was a particular surprise because both of them are singles players and had never played doubles together before,” Ritchie said. “Hopefully that success gives them some confidence going into this season. They both went to tennis camp this summer, so that’s good. They just need to continue to develop the areas of their games that are weaker as the season goes on.

“I think helping to teach the new girls is going to help them get better as well.”

While sheer numbers don’t ensure Pacheco will improve upon its 0-12 league record from a year ago, Ritchie said she’s most excited about the competition that such a large group produces in practice.

“You can see it on some of the faces of the returners,” Ritchie said. “There’s a little bit of nervousness there because your spot isn’t guaranteed anymore. It’s not just kids that came out with no ability, either. We have some athletes that are already making plays that surprise you a little bit.

“That’s exciting. Seeing how far this group can develop, not just this year, but the next couple years.”

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports