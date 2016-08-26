Upcoming events in Los Banos

Animal Control Presentation

The Los Banos Police Department is hosting a presentation on animal control issues Wednesday, Aug. 31.

The goal of the presentation is to provide an update on a new proposed animal control ordinance, answer questions and receive feedback.

The presentation will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Los Banos Police Department Annex building at 535 J St.

Those unable to attend the meeting can contact Commander Jason Hedden with questions or comments at 209-827-7070, extension 118.

Fall Street Faire

The annual Fall Street Faire will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 in downtown Los Banos.

This year, Hook and Ladder Hot Wings will serve hot wings and a new snack vendor will have dried fruits and nuts and a candy assortment for sale.

Businesses and organizations interested in becoming vendors at the fair should contact the Los Banos Chamber of Commerce via its website at www.losbanos.com or by calling 209-826-2495. The deadline to participate is Friday.

Beatles cover band concert

The Sun Kings, a Beatles cover band, will perform Sept. 17 at the Ted Falasco Arts Center in Los Banos.

The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Contact the Los Banos Arts Council at 209-826-6132 for more details.

Community shredding event

The Los Banos Rotary Club is sponsoring the Community Shred It event Sept. 24.

With a donation of $5 paid on-site at the Pacheco High School parking lot at 200 Ward Road, participants can shred documents fitting in a 10-by-12-by-15-inch box size.

All proceeds will go toward community projects in Los Banos.

For more information, call Margaret Gomes at 209-509-3712.

Oktoberfest at OLF

More than 150 beers as well as sausage, cheese and wine tastings will be featured at the 10th annual Oktobefest celebration Sept. 24 at the Our Lady Fatima School grounds, 1625 Center Ave.

Tickets for the event, which is being held by the OLF Parent Club, are $40 per person in advance or $50 at the door. Call Kym McAdam at 209-509-6982 or Kaycee Fillipini at 209-543-4775 for tickets.

In addition to tastings, a contest will judge who can make the best Italian red sausage.

Contestants will enter in a one-pound stick of their best raw, homemade Italian red sausage. During the festival, each contestant will cook the entry on a barbecue pit. A panel of distinguished judges will then score each sample in a blind taste test.

Contact Mark Vierra at 209-761-2014 for more details on the contest.

Annual Tomato Festival

The sixth annual Los Banos Tomato Festival will be held on Oct. 1 at the Los Banos Fairgrounds.

The Tomato Festival is a free-admission event with food, vendors, entertainment and amusement rides.

The Los Banos Chamber of Commerce is looking for vendors. Applications can be obtained by contacting the chamber at 209-826-2495.

Senior open house

An open house for the Merced County Living Well Cafe will start at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at the Los Banos Community Center, 645 Seventh St.

The senior-oriented event will include a meal. Call 209-761-7131 for more details.

Farm-to-Table dinner

The Los Banos Downtown Association is holding a Farm-to-Table dinner event Oct. 13 in downtown Los Banos.

The cost of tickets for the fundraiser are $75 each. Tickets are available at Pearson’s Jewelers, Fleur de Lis, The Country Duck and Positive Changes.

Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served at 6 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. Limited seating is available and reservations are required.