Letters to the Editor (08/26/2016)

Money should be spent on students

I read Baldo Salcido’s letter in the Aug. 19 Enterprise congratulating the school board for hiring Greg Opinski to oversee the addition to the Mercey Springs Elementary School.

He forgot to mention that this is costing the school district about $300,000 more than the other bid. The school district was established for only one reason, to give the students the best possible education and this is what the money should be spent on.

Baldo’s group was responsible for twice using the districts money to investigate the cost of building Creekside Junior High School, at the cost of $28,000 and nothing was found to be wrong.

They want the subcontracts to go to local firms regardless of the cost and this takes from our students and taxpayers. They are constantly taking money from our schools for their own agenda and try to get rid of any board members who do not agree with them, even if it means lying to achieve their goal.

Mr. Ray Martinez says that if he wins, he will work to hire teachers based on race and ethnicity. I guess that Baldo forgot to tell him that according to Prop. 209, this is illegal, but, what difference does legality make when you have a goal. Baldo needs to get his facts straight and try to bring everyone together instead of dividing us with racism.

David J. Silva, Los Banos