Questions curious readers ask their local columnist

With so many ways to communicate electronically today, the most frequent method my readers still use to connect with me is the oldest: direct conversation.

I hear from readers in grocery, drug and hardware stores; on the sidewalks of downtown Los Banos; at community events and in places where beverages are served. It’s (almost) always a pleasure when readers comment on or ask questions about a particular topic I’ve written about.

In today’s column, devoted to readers’ thoughts, I’ll answer questions people have asked me in recent conversations around town.

Q: Will the life stories class resume this fall?

A: Yes, beginning the week after Labor Day, on Sept. 13. As in the past the group will meet every Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, thanks to the kindness and hospitality of the church leaders, especially Glenn Cantrell.

Life Stories continues to be a very informal, relaxed class that is free (including parking) and has zero requirements, except to show up when possible. Persons in the group don’t even have to write or tell stories. They can simply listen to others relate their experiences.

As always, new persons are highly encouraged to come and see if they’d like to be a part of the group. Newcomers are warmly welcomed by the persons who’ve been in the class awhile.

Most people who join appreciate the opportunity to recount the stories of their lives, which they can pass down in writing to their children, grandchildren and generations beyond.

Persons who can’t attend the first class are encouraged to come whenever they can, any Tuesday at 2 p.m. As someone once said, “Reliving the lively times of your life not only comes naturally, it also keeps your mind and spirit sharp.”

Q: Awhile back you wrote about the local American Legion and VFW groups. What are they doing lately?

A: I’m glad you asked, because these local veterans are extremely active. Let me give a few examples of what they’re doing, just in the month ahead.

On Sept. 9 American Legion members will be at several schools in Los Banos for a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Patriots Day. Then on Sept. 11 they’ll be putting up flags at more than 500 residences and businesses around town, as they do on other holidays like Memorial, Flag and Veterans days.

On Sept. 12 and 13, they will host back-to-back gatherings at the Veterans Memorial Hall at 615 E St. (near the Los Banos Fairgrounds). That Monday they’ll sponsor a Los Banos Chamber of Commerce mixer at 6 p.m., serving what they call “The Great American Hot Dog and Beer.” On Tuesday they’ll have a 6 p.m. dinner meeting of American Legion members (including prospective members) and their spouses.

Throughout September, the members will continue to sell T-Shirts proudly announcing, “I Support Los Banos Veterans.” Donations for large and extra-large sizes are $13, double-X T-shirts are $15 (small and medium are sold out). Anyone interested can call the Legion phone number 209-827-0600 and leave a message. A Legion member will call back soon.

All proceeds from the T-shirt sale will go toward the second annual Los Banos Veterans Weekend Parade, scheduled for November 5.

Q: What’s new at the local library?

A: Thanks to the Friends of the Los Banos Library and all who support them at the Small-Art Sale (the next one is Oct. 20), new tables and chairs have been added to the children’s area, making the library even more welcoming, especially for young patrons and their parents.

Also, this month’s artist display features a large quilt by Los Banosan Judy West. Judy’s artistic quilt reminds patrons that the annual Los Banos Quilt Show is coming next month.

Judy and Darla Fagundes started the local quilters’ guild, whose exquisite crafts will be on display at the quilt show Sept. 10 and 11 in the Los Banos Arts Center.

Q: Your recent column on St. Joseph’s Thrift Store was good, but didn’t you leave out some important volunteers?

A: Yes, and I’m sorry I missed some key names. Annette Marques volunteered at the store for many years, as did Frank and Helen Gallichio, three people, who along with Annette’s husband Alvin, have done so much for our community over the years.

