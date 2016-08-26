Finding inspiration in butterflies

Most things in life are bittersweet. Let me share a few examples to illustrate my point.

We live in a relatively small community. This fact is sweet because we have a greater sense of belonging and of being a piece of the whole. In a small community like ours, you are more likely to know more of the people you live near and clearly this enriches us all.

But the fact that we live in a small community can also be bitter. The odds are that when a tragedy hits someone in the community there is an increased chance you may know the person, or somehow be affected. The sweet can be a comfort to the person or family touched by tragedy, as they are able to draw upon the wealth of love and support a small community can give. The bitter is the sadness that the community members feel, that knot in the stomach and the whispered words, “Oh no, not again.”

I have lived through some of these bittersweet times personally and I’ve been greatly blessed by the loving support of this amazing community. We often underestimate the healing power of a simple touch, a smile, a kind word or a sincere compliment. Little things perhaps, but during hard times these actions of kindness are quite powerful.

I remember when Rhoda Garcia left tea bags, wrapped in a supportive note in my mailbox, or when Sandy Lemas dropped off a bag of kitty litter because I couldn’t leave the house, and the gentle way Joyce Meza touched my hand. All of these were quiet messages of caring.

When our community is touched by new tragedy, I think of the magic of the butterfly. Yes, the butterfly.

A butterfly is proof that one can go through complete darkness and eventually emerge into the light once again, becoming beautiful. Some of the most beautiful people I have known are those who’ve had great suffering. They have known struggle and loss yet eventually climbed through and over it all, emerging victorious. These butterfly people have learned an appreciation of life, a sensitivity and understanding that reflects compassion, gentleness and loving concern for others.

One might be able to buy outer beauty, but people who possess inner beauty do not ‘just happen.’ The process is indeed painful, but it is often through falling down that we learn how to stand up taller. Adversity breeds strength and empathy, and we need both to walk through life. And the more empathy we breathe into our community the more love and compassion is in our city’s heart.

I think of my butterfly and how it must wonder, tightly bound in the darkness, if light would ever come again. Time might seem like an enemy because the butterfly may not imagine a life other than what was lost. But as we know, when the time is just right, the butterfly bursts forth, renewed, a blend of what it was before and what it is now.

A butterfly is an image that inspires and lifts me, be it in my own backyard or an artistic portrayal. It helps me remember that no matter how hard the moment may seem in my own life and certainly with my growing concerns over the tensions and fears of the world today, hope, prayer and time do indeed create change. The rain stops, the morning follows the night, the pain eases and fears become a thing of the past.

But in the difficult world of the in-between times we can give and take comfort, love and encouragement from each other. To me, Los Banos is more than its boundaries, a place where I happen to live. It is my enlarged family, my roots, and I can never give back to it as much as I have received.

May all troubled hearts be comforted today and may the promise of the butterfly give new hope for the future.

Until the next time, may all your news be good news.

