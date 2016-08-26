Pacheco broadcast program gets repeat honors

R.J. Garcia couldn’t help but laugh at some of Pacheco’s early National Federation of state High School Association broadcasts.

Athletic director Charlie Pikas, who oversees the class, is there in case something goes wrong but leaves the production responsibilities to the students. It’s led to a lot of trial and error and some raw athletic productions.

“One of the cool things about the program is that Pikas lets us do our thing,” Garcia said. “It was something I was very interested in right away, and I learned that I needed to do my homework if we were going to do a good job.”

Garcia isn’t the only student that’s adopted that philosophy. The Panthers have consistently improved their production value over the last three years because of the efforts of its student base. That effort was recognized for the third straight year as Pacheco was given elite status for the school broadcast program by the NFHS Network.

“Just 41 schools around the nation received this recognition,” Pikas said. “Of those 41, only 11 schools have been awarded three times. And of those 11, only one other school is from California.

“How good we are really does depend a lot on the kids involved. Because of their dedication, we’ve expanded what we’ve done a lot over the last four years.”

The NFHS Network allows high schools to broadcast their sporting events over the internet. When the website began offering the option four years ago, Pacheco was one of the first to sign up. Pikas said there’s a list of criteria every school needs to meet in order to be recognized, including broadcasting every single home and away football game.

A number of Merced County schools have chosen to participate in the program and been recognized, including El Capitan and Atwater. What makes Pacheco unique is the lack of adult involvement.

“I do my best to stay out of it,” Pikas said. “The basic, bare-minimum broadcast consists of four people. There’s a producer, who controls the laptop and the live stream. They’re responsible for updating the clock or the score and handle any graphics we use. There’s a camera person and then there’s two people to do the commentary for the game.

“Some kids don’t want the responsibility of the laptop. Some kids aren’t comfortable in front of the camera. We usually take every event we’re planning on covering for the year, and then divide them up among groups of four and they can decide how they want to handle it. I’m there to help set up and take down or if anything goes wrong, but once the event starts, it’s all in the kids’ hands.”

Garcia said the class helped him solidify what he wants to do. He’s using the skills acquired in the class to try and break into the event production team at San Jose State.

“It was a great experience,” Garcia said. “I learned it’s something I’d like to do for a career. In just my two years with the program I saw it change dramatically, going from a simple green screen to learning about and creating our own graphics.

“We’re proud of the award and what we’ve accomplished.”

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports