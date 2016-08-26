Pacheco, Los Banos head into openers with mixed feelings

David Snapp gathered his team around in the west end zone at Orestimba High and offered up his praise.

The Pacheco football team didn’t turn in a flawless performance during Saturday’s scrimmage with host Orestimba, Gustine and Lathrop, but there were several bright spots and plenty of progress made from the Panthers’ intrasquad scrimmage from the week before.

The Pacheco offense consistently looked like the high-powered unit many think it can be, while the defense showed glimpses of what has Snapp so excited about its potential.

“It was a good day,” Snapp said. “There’s things we still need to clean up before (Friday), but overall I was pleased with the performance. We moved the ball well. I liked how we swarmed to the ball on defense.

“Everybody got a number of reps, and most importantly, we came away without anybody getting hurt.”

Pacheco will look to build upon the solid performance as it opens the season at Madera South Friday. It’s a city vs. city kind of evening as Los Banos will open its season with Madera for the third straight year at Loftin Satdium. Kickoff for both games is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Stallions were 5-6 a season ago, losing to Chowchilla in the first round of the Central Section Division IV playoffs. With 16 juniors and four sophomores on the roster, Madera South is a relatively young squad. They’re led by likely the best quarterback that the Panthers will see all season, however, in 6-foot-3, 215-pound Jonah Johnson.

“You look at them on film, and he’s really the only one that jumps out,” Snapp said. “He’s the real deal, and we missed some tackles in the scrimmage that we’re not going to be able to do in the game. I hope a part of that was guys just not being used to game speed yet.

“If we can keep him contained, we like our chances.”

Dustin Caropreso was a little less encouraged by Los Banos’ scrimmage with Hilmar.

The Yellowjackets, who admittedly are coming off of a Division V section title loss and think they could be even better this season, were consistently the better team on both sides of the ball on Saturday night.

“I was disappointed in the lack of effort and intensity,” Caropreso said. “It was the first time we were playing another team, so for that to be down coming in is concerning. We chewed into the guys pretty well afterward, and so far it’s been a good response.

“The offensive line held a players-only meeting on Sunday. Monday was one of our best practices of the season, so there’s positive signs. We’ll see if we can keep building on that.”

Like Los Banos, Madera graduated a good portion of its team that went 4-6 a year ago. The Coyotes have won consecutive meetings with the Tigers, including a 42-39 last-minute victory a year ago.

“The one thing I saw on film was they are a team that doesn’t give up no matter what,” Caropreso said. “They run that double wing, and if don’t do what you’re supposed to do, you’re going to be in trouble.

“At the end of the day, we don’t have the superstar kind of players that we did last year. We have to play as a team if we want to win games. Hopefully that’s what we’ll do (Friday).”

Sean Lynch: 209-385-2476, @MSSsports