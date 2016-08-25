Los Banos football looks to ride veteran offensive line

— Jacob Geist was originally slated to be a defensive lineman when he made the Los Banos High School varsity football team as a sophomore.

It didn’t take Tigers coach Dustin Caropreso long to call an audible. After a couple weeks of practice, it became clear Geist had something the offensive line was lacking: a little nastiness.

“He plays on edge, which is something you need in an offensive line,” Caropreso said. “He’s an emotional guy, and he uses that to fuel his play. There are definitely times that emotion gets the best of him, and we have to reel him back in, but you can live with that.”

Gilbert Pena offers a balance. The other three-year varsity offensive tackle provides a cool and calming presence that is the yin to the yang of Geist’s passionate fire. The Tiger bookends have forged an effective partnership, opening holes and offering protection for one of the area’s most explosive offenses the last two seasons. They’ll attempt to be the team’s rock in 2016 as it relies on a veteran offensive line while breaking in a new generation of skill players.

“There’s no doubt that our offensive line is our strength coming into the season,” Caropreso said. “We have four guys back that all got varsity experience last year. They’re big, they’re strong, and a number of them have been to the (Sac-Joaquin Section) semifinals the last two years, so they know what it takes to succeed.

“We have a lot of talented guys coming in, but we aren’t going to be as explosive as we were the last two years. We’re going to need to possess the ball and move the chains. All that starts with the offensive line.”

The two seniors are joined by returning guards Anthony Barba, who was brought up late last season as a sophomore and started in the playoffs, and Thomas Gann, who missed time because of an injury. While the four didn’t consistently play together last season, Caropreso believes they can quickly come together as a unit.

The biggest question mark will be their conditioning, as Caropreso has decided to go no-huddle after flirting with the idea for a couple years.

“We’re not really worried about it,” Pena said. “We’ve known it’s been coming all summer, and we’ve worked hard to get ourselves ready for it. The good news is coach is keeping it as simple as possible for us. We know our assignments in our blocking scheme, so basically all we need to do is look over and see which way the play is going.

“We know we’re going to be running the ball a lot, and as an offensive lineman, that gets you excited. We’re not a unit that has a whole lot of experience together, but we still have varsity experience. If we get on the same page, the offense is going to go.”

After graduating big-time talents like quarterback Adam Herrera, running back Daniel Fernandez, receiver David Walker and linebacker Anthony Machado, the Tigers come into the season without many expectations. The line doesn’t mind that scenario. After coming on to win a surprise Western Athletic Conference championship two years ago, Los Banos struggled under the weight of expectations a year ago.

“I know people are overlooking us, but that’s how we like it,” Geist said. “I honestly believe we’re going to be a lot better than people are expecting. We definitely lost a lot of big-play guys, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to be a bad team.

“I know my role. It’s my job to get everybody fired up and to set the tone physically. I have to watch myself. I can cross the line sometimes, but that’s how I play my best.”

And if things do go too far, Pena is there to offer a voice of reason.

“I guess you could say one of my jobs is to calm Geist down,” Pena said with a laugh. “Honestly, you need someone like him on your offensive line. I wish we had more guys that were like him. It’s never bad to have a little bit of nasty in football.”

