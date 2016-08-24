Ex-court official’s death still wrapped in mystery

Investigators continue to unravel the strange chain of events on a June night that began with a retired Merced court commissioner suffering injuries outside a bar hours before he was killed in a possible drunken-driving crash.

Exactly what happened remains unclear.

Ralph J. Cook, 68, was killed June 8 when the Mercedes he was riding in smashed into a guardrail on Highway 99 near Franklin. Cook’s girlfriend, Jacqulin Calixtro, was driving, according to investigators. She was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter. She posted bail the following morning and was released from custody.

Little new information has been released since the crash and the California Highway Patrol investigation has not concluded, Officer Moises Onsurez confirmed last week. Investigators did not comment on many aspects of the inquiry, including when the case may be reviewed by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. Onsurez also said he could not discuss any blood-alcohol test results taken during the investigation.

“I can’t comment on that other than to say (Calixtro) was arrested based on the officer’s observations at the scene,” Onsurez said.

Investigators said Calixtro and Cook were headed south on Highway 99 around 5 a.m. when they crashed into a guardrail that went through the windshield and struck the retired court commissioner. He died at the scene.

Efforts to reach Calixtro, a 39-year-old Atwater woman, were unsuccessful Friday.

The crash is believed to have happened as Calixtro was driving Cook home from Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. Cook had been treated in Modesto for a head injury suffered in a confrontation about five hours earlier.

Around midnight that same day, the two had been seen in the parking lot of the Kewl Cats Nightclub in Merced. Cook was involved in possibly two confrontations with people whose names have not been released, investigators have said.

A bar employee in June told the Sun-Star that Calixtro had been inside the bar that night, but Cook never entered the business. The employee said Cook was punched in the face by one person. The altercation was investigated by the Merced Police Department.

Detective Chris Russell said investigators have identified “those involved in the incident,” but said determining exactly what occurred has been difficult.

“There were no independent witnesses,” Russell said Friday.

Details of the confrontation are being reviewed by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether anything criminal transpired. Harold Nutt, chief deputy district attorney, said there was no specific timetable to conclude the evaluation.

“We’d like to get it wrapped up as soon as possible,” Nutt said in a telephone interview.

Cook, a former attorney and Merced County prosecutor, was appointed in 1991 to serve as a Superior Court commissioner, a post he held until his retirement in 2012. Friends and colleagues described him as a fastidious and hard-working man who was committed deeply to his profession and his family.

Rob Parsons: 209-385-2482