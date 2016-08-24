Hallucinating man jailed after 911 call

A Gustine man hallucinating under the influence of methamphetamine landed in jail Monday after calling 911 saying several people were trying to kill him, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Authorities believe the would-be killers probably were imaginary.

The guns and drugs deputies found in the man’s home, however, were real, Undersheriff Jason Goins said.

Isai Castro, 30, called 911 about 6 a.m. Monday reporting four or five armed subjects threatened to kill him. Castro said he was hiding in a field near his house before he hung up, Goins said.

“We found no evidence at all of anyone else out there and, based on his behavior, his paranoia, it appeared he was under the influence of methamphetamine,” Goins said.

Methamphetamine use is commonly associated with psychosis, which can include persecutory delusions and auditory hallucinations, according to the National Institutes of Health.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and deputies responded to the home in the 26000 block of Gun Club Road but could not find any armed suspects after looking in Castro’s home, which was left open.

When deputies went through the home, several guns were out in the open, and they smelled marijuana. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found four guns, including one reported stolen from Milbrae in 2011 and an assault rifle with the serial number removed and a 30-round magazine, investigators said.

Deputies also found 77 marijuana plants and more than 10 pounds of marijuana plants in the drying process. The county allows 12 marijuana plants per parcel. Deputies also found methamphetamine, Goins said.

Castro was booked into the Los Banos jail on suspicion of drug possession, cultivating marijuana, possession of an assault rifle, maintaining a location to sell drugs and possession of stolen property.

He remained in jail Tuesday with bond set at $75,000, booking records show.