Local Agricultural Teacher Wins Excellence Award

By Sophia Castro Los Banos FFA Chapter Reporter

August 24, 2016 

Sonia Falaschi, a Los Banos High School teacher and advisor for the local Future Farmers of America chapter, was honored with the Teacher of Excellence Award by the California Agricultural Teachers’ Association.

Agricultural teachers are not only important advisors for the Future Farmers of America, but generous men and women who put their time and effort into helping their students succeed in and outside of the classroom.

CATA’s purpose is to promote agricultural education in California and acknowledge those who are continuously engaged in this work, according to its website.

Falaschi has worked at Los Banos High School for 19 years, educating and inspiring students in the community about the agricultural industry.

Falashci was nominated for the award by her peers. Teachers from the region submitted votes and nominees were evaluated by the state selection committee.

The Los Banos FFA chapter extended its congratulatuations to Falaschi on the achievement.

