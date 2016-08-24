Local Agricultural Teacher Wins Excellence Award

Agricultural teachers are not only important advisors for the Future Farmers of America, but generous men and women who put their time and effort into helping their students succeed in and outside of the classroom.

This is no exception when it comes to Los Banos High School FFA advisor Sonia Falaschi, who recently was honored with the Teacher of Excellence Award by the California Agricultural Teachers’ Association.

CATA’s purpose is to promote agricultural education in California and acknowledge those who are continuously engaged in this work, according to its website.

Falaschi has worked at Los Banos High School for 19 years, educating and inspiring students in the community about the agricultural industry.

Falashci was nominated for the award by her peers. Teachers from the region submitted votes and nominees were evaluated by the state selection committee.

The Los Banos FFA chapter extended its congratulatuations to Falaschi on the achievement.